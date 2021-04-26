Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $140.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $152.23 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $615.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.75 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $781.25 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.18.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $70.94 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $68.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

