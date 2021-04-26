Brokerages Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.87. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

