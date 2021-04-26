Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce $41.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $212.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300.74 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $337.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 512,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 984,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

