Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.98). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,091 shares in the company, valued at $48,571,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,503 shares of company stock worth $22,585,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,521. Natera has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

