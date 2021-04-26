Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.13. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. B. Riley lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,130. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $23,573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.