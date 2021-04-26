Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.96). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $409.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

