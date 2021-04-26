Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce $70.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $284.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.54 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $324.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $23,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 929,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

