Brokerages Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million.

UFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,357. Unifi has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $509.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.