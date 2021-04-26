Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Inovalon posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 738.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

