Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $5.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20,066.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after acquiring an additional 398,049 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,775. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

