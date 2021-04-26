Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $23.91. 170,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,610. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.