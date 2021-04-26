Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

