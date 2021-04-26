botXcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $378.32 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 117.7% against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $378.32 million and $409,824.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00064287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00747520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00094992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.72 or 0.07419234 BTC.

botXcoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

