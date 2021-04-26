Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 96,430 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,430 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $82.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

