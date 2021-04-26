Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,293 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.47% of First Hawaiian worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 398,344 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

