Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 213,901 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,901 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cerner by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,685,000 after purchasing an additional 386,068 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.