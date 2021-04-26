Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 205 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
ZBH stock opened at $177.62 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $179.19. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.
