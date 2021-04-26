Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.