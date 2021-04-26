Bokf Na Sells 28,494 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $136.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

