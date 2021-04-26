Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.