Bokf Na Has $4.40 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.91.

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

