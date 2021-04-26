Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Bogota Financial worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the third quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $9.76 on Monday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

