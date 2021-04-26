Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.54 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

