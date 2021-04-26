Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $608.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

