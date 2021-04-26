Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 317 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.