Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $247.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

