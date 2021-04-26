BNP Paribas Lowers Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Underperform

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $25.94. 15,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,918. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.