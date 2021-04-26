BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE ZWU traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.82. 257,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,547. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of C$11.27 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.29.

