BMO Capital Markets Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$48.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI opened at C$44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.03. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$28.76 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.