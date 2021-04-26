Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $31.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

BE stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,191,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $181,336.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,494,000 after buying an additional 725,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

