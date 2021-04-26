BLink Achieves Market Cap of $17.78 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $492,033.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00741172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00094760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.54 or 0.07416405 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,195 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

