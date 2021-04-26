Blank Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $39.40 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00004435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $39.40 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00282758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.01004874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00708475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.08 or 1.00225056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.