BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.75. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

