BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $984.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $949.00 to $984.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.

NYSE BLK opened at $813.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.52. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

