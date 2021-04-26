BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $813.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $757.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $708.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

