BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.53 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.