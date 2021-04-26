BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,535 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. 5,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,758. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

