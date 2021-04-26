BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 53,813 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,252,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $258,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

