BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

