BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $89,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

