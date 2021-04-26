BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.48. 169,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,466. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

