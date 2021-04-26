BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 34,447 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,447 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $81,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.22. The stock had a trading volume of 79,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,565. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average is $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

