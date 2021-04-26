BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading Down 2.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.82. Approximately 8,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,114,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,676 shares of company stock worth $6,135,699 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after buying an additional 665,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

