BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading 23.2% Higher This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $47,897.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00008109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,503,062 coins and its circulating supply is 4,291,608 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.