BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $445.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.32 million to $482.40 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $502.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

BMRN stock opened at $78.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 247,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

