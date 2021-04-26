Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $70.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4,244.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 220,408 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 20.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.66. 6,113,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,169. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.