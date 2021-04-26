Berry Data Market Capitalization Achieves $11.96 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00011518 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $11.96 million and $444,962.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.48 or 0.01037569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00656959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,720.07 or 0.99657584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

