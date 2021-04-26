Berenberg Bank Trims Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Target Price to GBX 75

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
JSE opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.87. The stock has a market cap of £274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.