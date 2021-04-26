Berenberg Bank Trims Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Target Price to GBX 75

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JSE opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.87. The stock has a market cap of £274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

