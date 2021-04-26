Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.77 ($30.31).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €26.03 ($30.62) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €19.20 ($22.59) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

