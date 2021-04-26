Benchmark Begins Coverage on GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

GIX stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. GigCapital2 has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GigCapital2 by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

